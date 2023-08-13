FORECAST: Relentless heat on a sunny summer Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index close to 104.

Half of the area will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

More counties may be under an Advisory tomorrow as dewpoints look to be a little bit higher.

There is a small chance for an isolated thundershower mainly after 4 p.m. for the metro.

Showers appear to be non-severe at this point.

Tomorrow will be a similar story.

Heat will come in strong early on.

Feels-like conditions will be closer to 106 tomorrow, if not higher.

Once again, a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

The forecasting area will be under a level 1 marginal risk for Monday.

