FORECAST: Relentless heat on a sunny summer Sunday

- Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index close to 104.
- Half of the area will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.
- More counties may be under an Advisory tomorrow as dewpoints look to be a little bit higher.
- There is a small chance for an isolated thundershower mainly after 4 p.m. for the metro.
- Showers appear to be non-severe at this point.
Tomorrow will be a similar story.
- Heat will come in strong early on.
- Feels-like conditions will be closer to 106 tomorrow, if not higher.
- Once again, a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
- The forecasting area will be under a level 1 marginal risk for Monday.
