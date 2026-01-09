Forecasts

FORECAST: Rounds of rain, lightning possible as storms move through

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Weather alerts are in effect as rounds of showers and potentially thunderstorms move through the Carolinas tomorrow.
  • A steady rain will be with areas, especially west of Charlotte, tomorrow morning, with a thunderstorm threat picking up by afternoon.
  • Severe weather risks are slim, but the threat of lightning and scattered downpours will certainly play a role in the Panthers’ game.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read