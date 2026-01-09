FORECAST: Rounds of rain, lightning possible as storms move through

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Weather alerts are in effect as rounds of showers and potentially thunderstorms move through the Carolinas tomorrow.

are in effect as rounds of showers and potentially thunderstorms move through the Carolinas tomorrow. A steady rain will be with areas, especially west of Charlotte, tomorrow morning, with a thunderstorm threat picking up by afternoon.

Severe weather risks are slim, but the threat of lightning and scattered downpours will certainly play a role in the Panthers’ game.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group