FORECAST: Rounds of rain, lightning possible as storms move through

FORECAST:
- Weather alerts are in effect as rounds of showers and potentially thunderstorms move through the Carolinas tomorrow.
- A steady rain will be with areas, especially west of Charlotte, tomorrow morning, with a thunderstorm threat picking up by afternoon.
- Severe weather risks are slim, but the threat of lightning and scattered downpours will certainly play a role in the Panthers’ game.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
