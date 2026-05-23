FORECAST: Rounds of rain, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The weather pattern has certainly changed.

We are now into a pattern featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms threatening pretty much every day from this weekend right through most of next week

Although showers and storms will be scattered in nature, over several days rain totals will add up, which is a good thing.

The threat for any severe storms, at least for the time being is very low primarily because, for now, we remain in a cool northeast wind flow.

This wedge will slowly start breaking Sunday so it should be a little warmer and we should warm back up into the 80s for much of next week.

This weather pattern will likely continue to effect racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Scattered showers MAY diminish enough to get the 9 p.m. race going tonight, but that’s questionable.

Same thing with the Coca Cola 600 Sunday evening, although there MAY be somewhat of a better chance at that than tonight’s race.

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