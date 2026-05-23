Forecasts

FORECAST: Rounds of rain, storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The weather pattern has certainly changed.
  • We are now into a pattern featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms threatening pretty much every day from this weekend right through most of next week
  • Although showers and storms will be scattered in nature, over several days rain totals will add up, which is a good thing.
  • The threat for any severe storms, at least for the time being is very low primarily because, for now, we remain in a cool northeast wind flow.
  • This wedge will slowly start breaking Sunday so it should be a little warmer and we should warm back up into the 80s for much of next week.
  • This weather pattern will likely continue to effect racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • Scattered showers MAY diminish enough to get the 9 p.m. race going tonight, but that’s questionable.
  • Same thing with the Coca Cola 600 Sunday evening, although there MAY be somewhat of a better chance at that than tonight’s race.

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