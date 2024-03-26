FORECAST: Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The first half of the day will be dry, with temperatures in the lower 60s again.
- Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon and pick up overnight.
- Nothing too heavy, but we may hear some thunder briefly by early Wednesday.
- The best chance for rain tomorrow starts to shift east of I-77 and remains that way through Thursday.
- The rest of the area starts to dry out by Thursday, including Charlotte.
- Sunny and warm weather returns just in time for Easter weekend.
- Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Friday and mid to upper 70s this weekend.
