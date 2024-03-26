FORECAST: Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The first half of the day will be dry, with temperatures in the lower 60s again.

Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon and pick up overnight.

Nothing too heavy, but we may hear some thunder briefly by early Wednesday.

The best chance for rain tomorrow starts to shift east of I-77 and remains that way through Thursday.

The rest of the area starts to dry out by Thursday, including Charlotte.

Sunny and warm weather returns just in time for Easter weekend.

Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Friday and mid to upper 70s this weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

