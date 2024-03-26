Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The first half of the day will be dry, with temperatures in the lower 60s again.
  • Scattered showers are expected to move in this afternoon and pick up overnight.
  • Nothing too heavy, but we may hear some thunder briefly by early Wednesday.
  • The best chance for rain tomorrow starts to shift east of I-77 and remains that way through Thursday.
  • The rest of the area starts to dry out by Thursday, including Charlotte.
  • Sunny and warm weather returns just in time for Easter weekend.
  • Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Friday and mid to upper 70s this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read