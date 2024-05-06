Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers bring chance for heavy rain, lightning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The unsettled pattern we saw over the weekend will remain throughout this week with scattered shower and storm chances.
  • There are already a few showers out there Monday morning and we’ll see more later in the afternoon and likely well into the evening.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but some gusty storms can’t be ruled out late day.
  • Highs warm to near 80 degrees, but it feels warmer thanks to the increased humidity.
  • More heat is coming our way (along with that humidity) by midweek.
  • Highs will be near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to a few isolated strong to severe storms. A greater severe risk could be coming our way on Thursday as the next cold front arrives to bring relief this weekend.
  • Friday and Saturday both look great as of right now as temps cool back to the 70s.
  • Very low risk for rain comes in late Sunday.

