FORECAST: Scattered showers bring chance for heavy rain, lightning

FORECAST:
- The unsettled pattern we saw over the weekend will remain throughout this week with scattered shower and storm chances.
- There are already a few showers out there Monday morning and we’ll see more later in the afternoon and likely well into the evening.
- Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but some gusty storms can’t be ruled out late day.
- Highs warm to near 80 degrees, but it feels warmer thanks to the increased humidity.
Take the umbrella or poncho with you if you are heading to Quail Hollow Club for today's Pro-Am. Isolated showers first half of the day with more storms possible by the afternoon. Rain chances will peak for Thursday's first round, then great weather heading to the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xtlI7PBlei— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 6, 2024
- More heat is coming our way (along with that humidity) by midweek.
- Highs will be near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to a few isolated strong to severe storms. A greater severe risk could be coming our way on Thursday as the next cold front arrives to bring relief this weekend.
- Friday and Saturday both look great as of right now as temps cool back to the 70s.
- Very low risk for rain comes in late Sunday.
