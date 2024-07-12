FORECAST: Scattered showers expected as temperatures cool to the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The humidity is starting to increase this morning, and it will build up more over the weekend. However, the heat won’t be that bad today.
- As a matter of fact, we may break our streak of consecutive 90-degree days, with highs expecting to reach the upper 80s.
- A few scattered showers and storms will dot the map today, but these won’t be very widespread.
- Rain chances then drop off for the weekend as the heat starts to build up, with highs returning to the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.
- We could see air temperatures hitting triple digits next week too.
Scattered downpours dot the map to the southeast on Live Early Warning Doppler 9 this morning. That's where the best chance for rain will be today (much lower risk in Charlotte and points west.) There is a Flood Watch for Anson and Richmond counties until midnight. pic.twitter.com/76AUXqmzPi— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 12, 2024
