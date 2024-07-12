FORECAST: Scattered showers expected as temperatures cool to the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The humidity is starting to increase this morning, and it will build up more over the weekend. However, the heat won’t be that bad today.

As a matter of fact, we may break our streak of consecutive 90-degree days, with highs expecting to reach the upper 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms will dot the map today, but these won’t be very widespread.

Rain chances then drop off for the weekend as the heat starts to build up, with highs returning to the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.

We could see air temperatures hitting triple digits next week too.

Scattered downpours dot the map to the southeast on Live Early Warning Doppler 9 this morning. That's where the best chance for rain will be today (much lower risk in Charlotte and points west.) There is a Flood Watch for Anson and Richmond counties until midnight. pic.twitter.com/76AUXqmzPi — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 12, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group