FORECAST: Scattered showers expected as temperatures cool to the upper 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The humidity is starting to increase this morning, and it will build up more over the weekend. However, the heat won’t be that bad today.
  • As a matter of fact, we may break our streak of consecutive 90-degree days, with highs expecting to reach the upper 80s.
  • A few scattered showers and storms will dot the map today, but these won’t be very widespread.
  • Rain chances then drop off for the weekend as the heat starts to build up, with highs returning to the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.
  • We could see air temperatures hitting triple digits next week too.

