Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers today, chilly start tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking much-needed showers across the area to start the weekend!
  • Light to moderate showers will be scattered around the metro area and points south through early this afternoon.
  • Areas north of Charlotte won’t see much rain, just cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions.
  • Temperatures will be chilly today too areawide with highs barely hitting 60 degrees!
  • Any rain will clear out later this evening and we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning.
  • Highs are up near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
  • We’ll continue warming back up near 80 as we look ahead to early next week with our next rain chance not arriving until Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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