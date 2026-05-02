FORECAST: Scattered showers today, chilly start tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking much-needed showers across the area to start the weekend!
- Light to moderate showers will be scattered around the metro area and points south through early this afternoon.
- Areas north of Charlotte won’t see much rain, just cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions.
- Temperatures will be chilly today too areawide with highs barely hitting 60 degrees!
- Any rain will clear out later this evening and we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning.
- Highs are up near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
- We’ll continue warming back up near 80 as we look ahead to early next week with our next rain chance not arriving until Thursday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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