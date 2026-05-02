FORECAST: Scattered showers today, chilly start tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking much-needed showers across the area to start the weekend!

Light to moderate showers will be scattered around the metro area and points south through early this afternoon.

Areas north of Charlotte won’t see much rain, just cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions.

Temperatures will be chilly today too areawide with highs barely hitting 60 degrees!

Any rain will clear out later this evening and we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning.

Highs are up near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll continue warming back up near 80 as we look ahead to early next week with our next rain chance not arriving until Thursday.

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