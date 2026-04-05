Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking scattered showers across the area today making for a damp Easter Sunday.
  • Showers move in through the morning and linger through the afternoon.
  • Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″-0.50″, which is very beneficial, but not enough to make a meaningful difference in our current drought concerns.
  • Looking ahead, we dry out tonight with temps dropping into the 40s tomorrow morning!
  • Seasonally cool temps will continue through midweek before we warm right back up to end the week with little rain in sight after today.

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