FORECAST: Scattered showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking scattered showers across the area today making for a damp Easter Sunday.
- Showers move in through the morning and linger through the afternoon.
- Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″-0.50″, which is very beneficial, but not enough to make a meaningful difference in our current drought concerns.
- Looking ahead, we dry out tonight with temps dropping into the 40s tomorrow morning!
- Seasonally cool temps will continue through midweek before we warm right back up to end the week with little rain in sight after today.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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