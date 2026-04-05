FORECAST: Scattered showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking scattered showers across the area today making for a damp Easter Sunday.

Showers move in through the morning and linger through the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″-0.50″, which is very beneficial, but not enough to make a meaningful difference in our current drought concerns.

Looking ahead, we dry out tonight with temps dropping into the 40s tomorrow morning!

Seasonally cool temps will continue through midweek before we warm right back up to end the week with little rain in sight after today.

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