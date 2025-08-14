Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, hot and mostly dry weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking some hit-or-miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
  • Heavy downpours and heavy rainfall are expected to wrap up by around 10 pm as temperatures drop into the low 70s overnight.
  • Friday is an overall drier day, though we’ll still have an isolated shower or storm risk.
  • The weekend will mostly be dry too, but hot with high temperatures near 90.
  • Back to daily storm chances next week as a cold front arrives near midweek.
  • Still not expecting any impacts from Erin along the East Coast, in part thanks to that front.

