FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, hot and mostly dry weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking some hit-or-miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
- Heavy downpours and heavy rainfall are expected to wrap up by around 10 pm as temperatures drop into the low 70s overnight.
- Friday is an overall drier day, though we’ll still have an isolated shower or storm risk.
- The weekend will mostly be dry too, but hot with high temperatures near 90.
- Back to daily storm chances next week as a cold front arrives near midweek.
- Still not expecting any impacts from Erin along the East Coast, in part thanks to that front.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group