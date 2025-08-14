FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, hot and mostly dry weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking some hit-or-miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours and heavy rainfall are expected to wrap up by around 10 pm as temperatures drop into the low 70s overnight.

Friday is an overall drier day, though we’ll still have an isolated shower or storm risk.

The weekend will mostly be dry too, but hot with high temperatures near 90.

Back to daily storm chances next week as a cold front arrives near midweek.

Still not expecting any impacts from Erin along the East Coast, in part thanks to that front.

