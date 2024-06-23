Forecasts

FORECAST: Scorching day ahead with temperatures reaching 95 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another scorching and sunny day ahead, with temperatures trending close to the upper 80s before noon.
  • Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees. However, dew points will make it feel like it is over 100 degrees.
  • There is a slight chance for an isolated thundershower tonight, but most will stay dry.
  • A few showers will linger into early tomorrow but will eventually phase out by early afternoon.
  • The next best chance of any rain will come Wednesday into Thursday, but that will also be insignificant.
  • The big weather story heading into the new workweek will once again be the heat.
  • Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s with a heat index close to the triple digits for the first half of the week.

