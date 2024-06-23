FORECAST: Scorching day ahead with temperatures reaching 95 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another scorching and sunny day ahead, with temperatures trending close to the upper 80s before noon.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees. However, dew points will make it feel like it is over 100 degrees.

There is a slight chance for an isolated thundershower tonight, but most will stay dry.

A few showers will linger into early tomorrow but will eventually phase out by early afternoon.

The next best chance of any rain will come Wednesday into Thursday, but that will also be insignificant.

The big weather story heading into the new workweek will once again be the heat.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s with a heat index close to the triple digits for the first half of the week.

