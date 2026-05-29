FORECAST: Seasonal day with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After 8 days in a row of rain, we are tracking dry and comfortable conditions as we wrap up the work week!

Temperatures are cooler today with highs in the low 80s, right around average for this time of the year. And while the humidity hasn’t completely gone away, it is a bit lower compared to where we’ve been!

That humidity pops right back up tomorrow with another chance for scattered showers to start the weekend.

The areas with the best chance for rain will be around the metro area and south through the first half of Saturday.

We’ll dry out by Sunday and cool down even further with temperatures only in the mid-70s!

One more rain chance again on Monday before a drier and comfortable pattern sets up for the middle of next week.

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