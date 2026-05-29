FORECAST: Seasonal day with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After 8 days in a row of rain, we are tracking dry and comfortable conditions as we wrap up the work week!
- Temperatures are cooler today with highs in the low 80s, right around average for this time of the year. And while the humidity hasn’t completely gone away, it is a bit lower compared to where we’ve been!
- That humidity pops right back up tomorrow with another chance for scattered showers to start the weekend.
- The areas with the best chance for rain will be around the metro area and south through the first half of Saturday.
- We’ll dry out by Sunday and cool down even further with temperatures only in the mid-70s!
- One more rain chance again on Monday before a drier and comfortable pattern sets up for the middle of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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