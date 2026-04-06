Forecasts

FORECAST: Seasonally cool temperatures through midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures down in the 40s areawide this morning!
  • We’ll continue to dry out from yesterday’s rain with a mix of sun and clouds today and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
  • These cooler temperatures remain through midweek before seeing temperatures warm right back up to the 70s and 80s by the weekend!
  • Unfortunately, we do not have any rain chances in the forecast for the next week.
  • That will continue to exacerbate drought conditions in the region.
  • We’ll also need to watch for an elevated fire weather danger midweek.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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