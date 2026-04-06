FORECAST: Seasonally cool temperatures through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures down in the 40s areawide this morning!

We’ll continue to dry out from yesterday’s rain with a mix of sun and clouds today and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

These cooler temperatures remain through midweek before seeing temperatures warm right back up to the 70s and 80s by the weekend!

Unfortunately, we do not have any rain chances in the forecast for the next week.

That will continue to exacerbate drought conditions in the region.

We’ll also need to watch for an elevated fire weather danger midweek.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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