FORECAST: Seasonally cool temperatures through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures down in the 40s areawide this morning!
- We’ll continue to dry out from yesterday’s rain with a mix of sun and clouds today and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
- These cooler temperatures remain through midweek before seeing temperatures warm right back up to the 70s and 80s by the weekend!
- Unfortunately, we do not have any rain chances in the forecast for the next week.
- That will continue to exacerbate drought conditions in the region.
- We’ll also need to watch for an elevated fire weather danger midweek.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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