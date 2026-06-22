FORECAST: Severe storms possible this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the possibility for some strong to severe storms this afternoon that could bring damaging winds and heavy rain.

The latest trends in high-resolution models indicate a later start for the storms, with most of them remaining north of Mooresville.

The timing for storms this afternoon will be from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., with several rounds possible in the foothills and high country.

After this system departs overnight, we can expect to see a drop in humidity for a few days before a major warm-up heading into next weekend.

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