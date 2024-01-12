FORECAST: Severe storms, strong winds expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Quiet out the door this morning; just a frosty, cold start to the day.

Another round of storms is expected to come our way later this afternoon.

The timing right now for the worst weather will be just after 3 p.m. and is expected to last into the early evening.

Flooding rain is not as much of a concern this time around, but the winds will be an issue.

A wind advisory is in place across the metro for gusts over 40 mph, with thunderstorm gusts that could be even higher.

There is a low risk for a brief tornado, but that threat is also lower than it was on Tuesday.

However, this is all expected to clear out Friday night, and the weekend stays quiet.

Sunshine and highs near 50 degrees both days before a big blast of cold comes our way next week.

Highs are barely expected to reach the lower 40s by next Tuesday, with some light rain and mountain snow.

