FORECAST: Severe storms, strong winds expected this afternoon

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • Quiet out the door this morning; just a frosty, cold start to the day.
  • Another round of storms is expected to come our way later this afternoon.
  • The timing right now for the worst weather will be just after 3 p.m. and is expected to last into the early evening.
  • Flooding rain is not as much of a concern this time around, but the winds will be an issue.
  • A wind advisory is in place across the metro for gusts over 40 mph, with thunderstorm gusts that could be even higher.
  • There is a low risk for a brief tornado, but that threat is also lower than it was on Tuesday.
  • However, this is all expected to clear out Friday night, and the weekend stays quiet.
  • Sunshine and highs near 50 degrees both days before a big blast of cold comes our way next week.
  • Highs are barely expected to reach the lower 40s by next Tuesday, with some light rain and mountain snow.

