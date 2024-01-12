FORECAST: Severe storms, strong winds expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Quiet out the door this morning; just a frosty, cold start to the day.
- Another round of storms is expected to come our way later this afternoon.
- The timing right now for the worst weather will be just after 3 p.m. and is expected to last into the early evening.
- Flooding rain is not as much of a concern this time around, but the winds will be an issue.
- A wind advisory is in place across the metro for gusts over 40 mph, with thunderstorm gusts that could be even higher.
- There is a low risk for a brief tornado, but that threat is also lower than it was on Tuesday.
- However, this is all expected to clear out Friday night, and the weekend stays quiet.
- Sunshine and highs near 50 degrees both days before a big blast of cold comes our way next week.
- Highs are barely expected to reach the lower 40s by next Tuesday, with some light rain and mountain snow.
