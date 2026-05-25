FORECAST: Showers expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered showers continue early on this Memorial Day, but we should be able to get more dry time as the day goes on.

Expect it to be mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

More widespread downpours are possible again Monday night, and the pattern remains unsettled for most of the week.

Rain chances should ease back by late week before returning this weekend.

Temperatures warm to the mid 80s midweek and then cool back to the 70s again this weekend.

As far as rain totals go, CLT picked up 2.27” since last Thursday but some areas saw between 3-5”! Additional totals of a half inch to 1 inch are possible this week, with even more this weekend.

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