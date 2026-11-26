ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a soggy start to Thanksgiving with scattered showers around the area.

Rain chances will taper off through the morning with drier conditions arriving around midday.

Additional accumulations of 0.25″-0.75″ are possible.

Some ponding on the roads will make travel slick, otherwise no flooding issues or major impacts are expected.

We’ll stay cloudy and breezy through this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-50s and winds gusting near 30 mph.

While we dry out here in the metro area, rain showers will transition to snow showers in the mountains with minor accumulations expected through Friday night.

In Charlotte, dry but breezy conditions persist for Friday.

It will be cooler too with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 50s.

Mostly quiet weather conditions continue through the weekend - good for travel back home!

We’re watching another quick system that will bring another rain risk late Sunday into Monday morning.

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