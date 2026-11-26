ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a soggy start to Thanksgiving with scattered showers around the area.
- Rain chances will taper off through the morning with drier conditions arriving around midday.
- Additional accumulations of 0.25″-0.75″ are possible.
- Some ponding on the roads will make travel slick, otherwise no flooding issues or major impacts are expected.
- We’ll stay cloudy and breezy through this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-50s and winds gusting near 30 mph.
- While we dry out here in the metro area, rain showers will transition to snow showers in the mountains with minor accumulations expected through Friday night.
- In Charlotte, dry but breezy conditions persist for Friday.
- It will be cooler too with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 50s.
- Mostly quiet weather conditions continue through the weekend - good for travel back home!
- We’re watching another quick system that will bring another rain risk late Sunday into Monday morning.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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