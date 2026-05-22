FORECAST: Showers and storms expected to hit the area this holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A round of showers and storms is expected to move into our area as we head into the holiday weekend.

Storms will come and go throughout all three days, making this a great time to use our app and check the local radar before heading outside.

While there will be dry stretches to enjoy outdoor plans, the best chance for rain each day will be during the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the lower 80s by Memorial Day, bringing a more typical early‑summer feel despite the unsettled pattern.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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