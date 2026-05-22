Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers and storms expected to hit the area this holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A round of showers and storms is expected to move into our area as we head into the holiday weekend.
  • Storms will come and go throughout all three days, making this a great time to use our app and check the local radar before heading outside.
  • While there will be dry stretches to enjoy outdoor plans, the best chance for rain each day will be during the afternoon.
  • Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the lower 80s by Memorial Day, bringing a more typical early‑summer feel despite the unsettled pattern.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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