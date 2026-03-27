FORECAST: Showers tonight, refreshing 60s return this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few downpours may pop up this evening as a weak line of showers develops after another unusually hot day.

A couple of additional showers could move through later tonight.

After that, a cooler breeze settles in, sending temperatures down for the weekend.

Expect a much more comfortable stretch ahead, with highs only in the 60s and overall great weather.

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