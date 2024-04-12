FORECAST: Storms push east setting up for nice weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

UPDATES:

Tornado watches have expired.

Tornado warnings have expired.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired.

FORECAST:

It will still be a little rainy from time to time but we will start clearing out those skies tomorrow and pave the way for an amazing weekend, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.

The new big event will be the winds.

They’ll continue to roar overnight and it will be pretty breezy tomorrow, as well.

After tomorrow, get set for some amazing warmth.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

