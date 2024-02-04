FORECAST: Slight chance for rain coming to southern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting the day a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it is still a mild morning.

Clouds will build in preparation for the low that will pass just to the south of our region later today into Monday.

There is a slight chance for some light rain across the South Carolina counties late tonight, but most will stay dry.

Highs will be close to the average in the low to mid-50s for the first half of the week before trending close to 60 degrees for the latter half.

Mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

There is a relatively weak cold front that will be passing through the region Friday bringing a chance for some showers by midday.

Model confidence is low for Friday into Saturday, but there does appear to be another system forming in the southwest that could bring widespread showers on Sunday.

The second system looks more promising than Friday’s as far as rain chances.

