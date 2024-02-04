FORECAST: Slight chance for rain coming to southern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting the day a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it is still a mild morning.
- Clouds will build in preparation for the low that will pass just to the south of our region later today into Monday.
- There is a slight chance for some light rain across the South Carolina counties late tonight, but most will stay dry.
- Highs will be close to the average in the low to mid-50s for the first half of the week before trending close to 60 degrees for the latter half.
- Mostly sunny skies through Thursday.
- There is a relatively weak cold front that will be passing through the region Friday bringing a chance for some showers by midday.
- Model confidence is low for Friday into Saturday, but there does appear to be another system forming in the southwest that could bring widespread showers on Sunday.
- The second system looks more promising than Friday’s as far as rain chances.
