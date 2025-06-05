Mother speaks out after daughter’s death rocks community

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The mother of a six-year-old girl who was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide is speaking out.

Mianna Roach’s death rocked the town of Polkton almost three months ago.

Michelle Little told police that her six-year-old daughter and vehicle had been taken from her home in Polkton by the child’s father on March 24. The Polkton Police Department identified him as Michael Rufus Roach.

Roach was killed during a pursuit between Michael and police. Little reached out to Channel 9’s Gina Esposito to share her side of what happened that day.

Little says Mianna’s father had made threatening comments before—but she ‘never’ thought it would end in the loss of her little girl.

Mianna Roach She remembers her daughter as a happy little girl with a ‘bright light.’ (WSOC.)

“She loved taking photos. She was my photo bomb baby,” Little said.

She remembers her daughter as a happy little girl with a ‘bright light.’

“When all of us are around, it just don’t feel right,” Little said. “It don’t feel like how we are all here and she’s not here with me.”

Little says that Michael Roach broke into her room in the middle of the night. She said she had ended her and Michael’s relationship, but they agreed to live in the same house to co-parent Mianna.

“I heard the gun cock. And he came straight for me,” Little said. “My fear was always about my daughter—cuz he always threatened to take my daughter."

Little then texted Michael to bring Mianna home. He responded by saying, “I loved you, I told you if you leave, this will happen.”

At one point, Little says she Facetimed with Mianna and said she loved her.

But after Michael did not show up to a meeting place, local police initiated a chase. He eventually crashed off Little Creek Road in Wadesboro.

Polkton Police say Michael shot Mianna and then turned the gun on himself. He died at the hospital days later.

Little says Michael had never done anything like that before, but there were signs. She is now focused on finding a way to remember her daughter.

“My little baby was a happy baby, so I’m going to try and stay happy,” she said.

Michelle has started a GoFundMe to support her family. You can donate by clicking here.

There have been two more domestic violence homicides in Anson County since Mianna’s death. The county has its own domestic violence crisis hotline, which is available 24/7 at 704-690-0362.

(WATCH BELOW: Advocates target high-risk domestic violence cases to prevent tragedies)

Advocates target high-risk domestic violence cases to prevent tragedies

©2025 Cox Media Group