FORECAST: Slight chance for showers, cooler start to the week ahead

FORECAST:
- It’s another cloudy start to the day Sunday, but there’s only a slight chance of showers through the day.
- Temperatures will make it to the upper 70s or lower 80s.
- Tropical wind and rain should stay mostly east on Monday, but there’s a chance strong winds could push the rain west.
- If that storm pushes over Charlotte, it could be around until Wednesday. We could see anywhere from 1-3″ of rain depending on how far the storm wants to go.
- High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday before trending back up by the middle of the week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
