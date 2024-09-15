FORECAST: Slight chance for showers, cooler start to the week ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s another cloudy start to the day Sunday, but there’s only a slight chance of showers through the day.

Temperatures will make it to the upper 70s or lower 80s.

Tropical wind and rain should stay mostly east on Monday, but there’s a chance strong winds could push the rain west.

If that storm pushes over Charlotte, it could be around until Wednesday. We could see anywhere from 1-3″ of rain depending on how far the storm wants to go.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday before trending back up by the middle of the week.

