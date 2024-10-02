FORECAST: Slight change of chance of pop-up showers throughout the day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds are expected to hang low for the first half of the morning, but breakage will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.
- Highs will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week, but temperatures will feel closer to the mid/upper 80s.
- There is a slight chance for some pop-up showers both today and Friday, but most will stay dry.
- Rainfall amounts appear to be less than a .10 of an inch and should not cause any additional concerns.
- The region will get a break from the humidity this weekend as dry high pressure continues to build in for the weekend.
- The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.
