Forecasts

FORECAST: Slight change of chance of pop-up showers throughout the day 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Clouds are expected to hang low for the first half of the morning, but breakage will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.
  • Highs will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week, but temperatures will feel closer to the mid/upper 80s.
  • There is a slight chance for some pop-up showers both today and Friday, but most will stay dry.
  • Rainfall amounts appear to be less than a .10 of an inch and should not cause any additional concerns.
  • The region will get a break from the humidity this weekend as dry high pressure continues to build in for the weekend.
  • The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read