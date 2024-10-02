FORECAST: Slight change of chance of pop-up showers throughout the day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are expected to hang low for the first half of the morning, but breakage will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.

Highs will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week, but temperatures will feel closer to the mid/upper 80s.

There is a slight chance for some pop-up showers both today and Friday, but most will stay dry.

Rainfall amounts appear to be less than a .10 of an inch and should not cause any additional concerns.

The region will get a break from the humidity this weekend as dry high pressure continues to build in for the weekend.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

