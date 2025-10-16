FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, sunny and dry conditions continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weak cold front came through the area last night which will drop out temps back to the 70s today.
- We keep the sunny and dry weather though.
- Temps plummet to the upper 40s tonight (which would be the coolest of the season so far.)
- Low 70s and sunshine tomorrow with a warm up coming back for the weekend. Highs back to near 80 degrees.
- Another front coming in on Sunday will bring in a very low chance for scattered showers (mountains hold the best chances.)
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group