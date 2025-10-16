Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, sunny and dry conditions continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A weak cold front came through the area last night which will drop out temps back to the 70s today.
  • We keep the sunny and dry weather though.
  • Temps plummet to the upper 40s tonight (which would be the coolest of the season so far.)
  • Low 70s and sunshine tomorrow with a warm up coming back for the weekend. Highs back to near 80 degrees.
  • Another front coming in on Sunday will bring in a very low chance for scattered showers (mountains hold the best chances.)

