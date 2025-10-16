FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, sunny and dry conditions continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A weak cold front came through the area last night which will drop out temps back to the 70s today.

We keep the sunny and dry weather though.

Temps plummet to the upper 40s tonight (which would be the coolest of the season so far.)

Low 70s and sunshine tomorrow with a warm up coming back for the weekend. Highs back to near 80 degrees.

Another front coming in on Sunday will bring in a very low chance for scattered showers (mountains hold the best chances.)

