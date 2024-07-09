Forecasts

FORECAST: Slim chance of rain as temperatures remain unbearable

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • “It is just unyielding and unbearable,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • The heat will continue through the week.
  • “Be careful, friends, and stay hydrated,” Ahrens said.
  • Thunderstorms will remain few and far between for the next several days with a slightly better rain chance on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

