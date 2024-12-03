FORECAST: Snow falls in our area Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Snow fell Tuesday morning in our northern and eastern suburbs. It collected on grassy surfaces and even roads in areas like Statesville.
- The heaviest snow will then transition to our eastern counties and come to an end around 7 a.m.
- Once the snow moves out, the weather story will be all about the cold air today.
- Temperatures in the metro are expected to reach the middle 40s but wind chills in the 30s all day.
- In the mountains, it’s going to be feeling like the teens all day long.
- Our next storm system will make a run at the Carolinas this weekend, but it looks like a better chance for rain arrives early next week.
