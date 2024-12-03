FORECAST: Snow falls in our area Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Snow fell Tuesday morning in our northern and eastern suburbs. It collected on grassy surfaces and even roads in areas like Statesville.

The heaviest snow will then transition to our eastern counties and come to an end around 7 a.m.

Once the snow moves out, the weather story will be all about the cold air today.

Temperatures in the metro are expected to reach the middle 40s but wind chills in the 30s all day.

In the mountains, it’s going to be feeling like the teens all day long.

Our next storm system will make a run at the Carolinas this weekend, but it looks like a better chance for rain arrives early next week.

0 of 15 Snow in Concord Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Denver Snow in Denver Snow in Salisbury Snow in Concord Snow in Rockwell Snow in Rockwell Snow in Statesville Snow in Statesville Snow in Statesville Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Kannapolis

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2024 Cox Media Group