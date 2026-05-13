FORECAST: Spotty showers possible tonight before hot, dry stretch returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not quite as chilly this morning and we get a nice warm up this afternoon to around 80 degrees.

Rain chances are looking meager this evening as a weak cold front moves in.

Mountains hold the best shot for rain with just a spotty shower in the metro at best (and that won’t even arrive until after 7-8 p.m.)

Dry weather hangs on through the rest of the week and likely well into next week.

The incoming heat is the main focus of the forecast heading into the weekend.

Highs reach the mid 80s on Saturday and could touch 90 for several days next week.

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