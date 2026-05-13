Forecasts

FORECAST: Spotty showers possible tonight before hot, dry stretch returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not quite as chilly this morning and we get a nice warm up this afternoon to around 80 degrees.
  • Rain chances are looking meager this evening as a weak cold front moves in.
  • Mountains hold the best shot for rain with just a spotty shower in the metro at best (and that won’t even arrive until after 7-8 p.m.)
  • Dry weather hangs on through the rest of the week and likely well into next week.
  • The incoming heat is the main focus of the forecast heading into the weekend.
  • Highs reach the mid 80s on Saturday and could touch 90 for several days next week.

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