FORECAST: Spotty showers possible tonight before hot, dry stretch returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not quite as chilly this morning and we get a nice warm up this afternoon to around 80 degrees.
- Rain chances are looking meager this evening as a weak cold front moves in.
- Mountains hold the best shot for rain with just a spotty shower in the metro at best (and that won’t even arrive until after 7-8 p.m.)
- Dry weather hangs on through the rest of the week and likely well into next week.
- The incoming heat is the main focus of the forecast heading into the weekend.
- Highs reach the mid 80s on Saturday and could touch 90 for several days next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- 7-Day Forecast
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