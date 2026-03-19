FORECAST: Spring arrives with a major warm‑up and weekend 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A major warm‑up kicks off tomorrow as the first day of spring brings sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
- Temperatures climb even further into the 80s this weekend before cooling down again next week.
- Despite the temperature swing, rain chances stay very low, offering little relief to the ongoing extreme drought affecting eastern Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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