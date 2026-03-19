FORECAST: Spring arrives with a major warm‑up and weekend 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A major warm‑up kicks off tomorrow as the first day of spring brings sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures climb even further into the 80s this weekend before cooling down again next week.

Despite the temperature swing, rain chances stay very low, offering little relief to the ongoing extreme drought affecting eastern Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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