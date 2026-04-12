FORECAST: Staying dry

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s still all about building heat (a few days close to records) and deepening drought.
- Parts of North Carolina and Virginia have elevated fire danger risks for Monday.
- We are more than 6 inches below normal on rainfall since the beginning of year. That’s roughly 1 ½ - 2 months of rain we didn’t get.
- We might have a cold front come through next week that has the potential for a few showers and to push temperatures down a bit, but it’s still too early on to tell.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group