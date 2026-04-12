Forecasts

FORECAST: Staying dry

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s still all about building heat (a few days close to records) and deepening drought.
  • Parts of North Carolina and Virginia have elevated fire danger risks for Monday.
  • We are more than 6 inches below normal on rainfall since the beginning of year. That’s roughly 1 ½ - 2 months of rain we didn’t get.
  • We might have a cold front come through next week that has the potential for a few showers and to push temperatures down a bit, but it’s still too early on to tell.

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