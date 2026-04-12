FORECAST: Staying dry

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s still all about building heat (a few days close to records) and deepening drought.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia have elevated fire danger risks for Monday.

We are more than 6 inches below normal on rainfall since the beginning of year. That’s roughly 1 ½ - 2 months of rain we didn’t get.

We might have a cold front come through next week that has the potential for a few showers and to push temperatures down a bit, but it’s still too early on to tell.

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