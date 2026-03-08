FORECAST: Storm chance overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We sure had some incredible weather to start the day!
- We’ll stay dry for any Saturday night plans but we are tracking the chance for some storms Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
- This should be out of here by daybreak!
- We warm up quickly once this system departs on Sunday night.
- Monday we’re back into the 80s.
- Our next storm system will bring a much stronger front to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
- Behind Thursday’s front highs will be in the mid 60s which is much more March-like for us.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group