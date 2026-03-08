Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chance overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We sure had some incredible weather to start the day!
  • We’ll stay dry for any Saturday night plans but we are tracking the chance for some storms Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • This should be out of here by daybreak!
  • We warm up quickly once this system departs on Sunday night.
  • Monday we’re back into the 80s.
  • Our next storm system will bring a much stronger front to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
  • Behind Thursday’s front highs will be in the mid 60s which is much more March-like for us.

