FORECAST: Storm chance overnight

FORECAST:

We sure had some incredible weather to start the day!

We’ll stay dry for any Saturday night plans but we are tracking the chance for some storms Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

This should be out of here by daybreak!

We warm up quickly once this system departs on Sunday night.

Monday we’re back into the 80s.

Our next storm system will bring a much stronger front to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Behind Thursday’s front highs will be in the mid 60s which is much more March-like for us.

