FORECAST: Storm chances ease, sunshine to return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain is wrapping up this morning, and we’ll slowly see some sunshine returning this afternoon.

Highs stay in the 80s for one more day before the heat returns.

Lower 90s are back tomorrow and we’ll be in the middle 90s into the weekend.

Heat index values will reach near 100° once again.

Storm chances ease back for a few days before returning this weekend, but no washouts are expected for weekend plans.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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