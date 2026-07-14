FORECAST: Storm chances ease, sunshine to return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain is wrapping up this morning, and we’ll slowly see some sunshine returning this afternoon.
- Highs stay in the 80s for one more day before the heat returns.
- Lower 90s are back tomorrow and we’ll be in the middle 90s into the weekend.
- Heat index values will reach near 100° once again.
- Storm chances ease back for a few days before returning this weekend, but no washouts are expected for weekend plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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