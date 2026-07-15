Four more arrested in connection with 2024 killing of 13-year-old Jacob Duncan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has made four additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into the January 2024 murder of 13-year-old Jacob Duncan, saying investigators continue to pursue everyone believed to have played a role in concealing information about the case.

The latest arrests include 21-year-old Jacob M. Garcia, 38-year-old Tasma N. Garcia, 21-year-old Jacob E. Rangel, and 25-year-old Andrew L. Rogers.

Both Garcias and Rangel have each been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and misprision. While Rogers has just been charged with misprision.

All four suspects were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The arrests are the latest development in the investigation into Jacob Duncan’s death, which has already resulted in murder charges against another suspect and several additional arrests.

In a statement, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said investigators remain committed to ensuring everyone involved is held accountable: “This case is a clear example that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for Jacob Duncan and his family.”

Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are possible as detectives continue to follow evidence and investigate new leads.

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