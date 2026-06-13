FORECAST: Storm chances increase Sunday before cooler week ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re in for another hot and humid Sunday, but this time there’s a better chance for scattered storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Even so, our high‑resolution models show storms remaining very isolated, with the heaviest activity staying to our west.

If storms do develop locally, the main threat will be gusty winds.

Once this system moves out, rain chances and temperatures will drop as we head into the work week.

Our next best chance for showers looks to arrive later next week.

We are watching for a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 2 out of 5 for Sunday. But right now, it appears the greatest threat will be to our west and south towards Greenville. I have the latest timing coming up on Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/i4dG3HQbRO — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) June 13, 2026

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