FORECAST: Storm chances increase Sunday before cooler week ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re in for another hot and humid Sunday, but this time there’s a better chance for scattered storms.
- The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
- Even so, our high‑resolution models show storms remaining very isolated, with the heaviest activity staying to our west.
- If storms do develop locally, the main threat will be gusty winds.
- Once this system moves out, rain chances and temperatures will drop as we head into the work week.
- Our next best chance for showers looks to arrive later next week.
We are watching for a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 2 out of 5 for Sunday. But right now, it appears the greatest threat will be to our west and south towards Greenville. I have the latest timing coming up on Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/i4dG3HQbRO— Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) June 13, 2026
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