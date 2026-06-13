Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chances increase Sunday before cooler week ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re in for another hot and humid Sunday, but this time there’s a better chance for scattered storms.
  • The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
  • Even so, our high‑resolution models show storms remaining very isolated, with the heaviest activity staying to our west.
  • If storms do develop locally, the main threat will be gusty winds.
  • Once this system moves out, rain chances and temperatures will drop as we head into the work week.
  • Our next best chance for showers looks to arrive later next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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