FORECAST: Storm chances return with the heat

It’s more humid already this morning and we’ll feel that increasing all day.

High temperatures stay in the upper 80s, but it will feel much hotter than yesterday with heat index values in the low to mid-90s.

Scattered storm chances are also back Thursday.

No widespread stormy weather, but a few will pop up with the heat of the day. This pattern remains in place through the weekend with temps staying in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of humidity.

Scattered storm chances will remain in place each afternoon this weekend.

