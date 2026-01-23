FORECAST: Storm to impact travel, power starting Saturday evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few showers this morning, mainly across the south side of the area.

These will move out for this afternoon as temps only warm to near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Dry weather hangs on through most of Saturday as well before the winter storm arrives late day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sleet and snow will start up by at least Saturday evening (some may fall in spots by the late afternoon out west.)

Not expecting any big travel issues until we get into Saturday night as the deeper moisture arrives.

We could see a coating of sleet (especially north) before it changes all over to freezing rain by Sunday.

Travel will become dangerous and possibly impossible as we head through Sunday.

Temps likely stay below freezing from Saturday evening all the way until Monday afternoon.

This allows the ice to accumulate on trees and power lines which could lead to significant power outages and tree damage.

A half inch or more of ice is expected with some higher amounts.

Anything closer to ¾” or more would cause widespread outages and damage.

It will all depend on how quickly it changes to all freezing rain and that is yet to be determined.

We dry out for Monday, but the damage is done at that point.

Dangerous cold in the low teens and single digits by Tuesday morning.

Ice Accumulation Estimates

