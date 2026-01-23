Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm to impact travel, power starting Saturday evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few showers this morning, mainly across the south side of the area.
  • These will move out for this afternoon as temps only warm to near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.
  • Dry weather hangs on through most of Saturday as well before the winter storm arrives late day.

THIS WEEKEND:

  • Sleet and snow will start up by at least Saturday evening (some may fall in spots by the late afternoon out west.)
  • Not expecting any big travel issues until we get into Saturday night as the deeper moisture arrives.
  • We could see a coating of sleet (especially north) before it changes all over to freezing rain by Sunday.
  • Travel will become dangerous and possibly impossible as we head through Sunday.
  • Temps likely stay below freezing from Saturday evening all the way until Monday afternoon.
  • This allows the ice to accumulate on trees and power lines which could lead to significant power outages and tree damage.
  • A half inch or more of ice is expected with some higher amounts.
  • Anything closer to ¾” or more would cause widespread outages and damage.
  • It will all depend on how quickly it changes to all freezing rain and that is yet to be determined.
  • We dry out for Monday, but the damage is done at that point.
  • Dangerous cold in the low teens and single digits by Tuesday morning.

Ice Accumulation Estimates

WEATHER RESOURCES:

