FORECAST: Storm to impact travel, power starting Saturday evening

FORECAST:
- A few showers this morning, mainly across the south side of the area.
- These will move out for this afternoon as temps only warm to near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.
- Dry weather hangs on through most of Saturday as well before the winter storm arrives late day.
THIS WEEKEND:
- Sleet and snow will start up by at least Saturday evening (some may fall in spots by the late afternoon out west.)
- Not expecting any big travel issues until we get into Saturday night as the deeper moisture arrives.
- We could see a coating of sleet (especially north) before it changes all over to freezing rain by Sunday.
- Travel will become dangerous and possibly impossible as we head through Sunday.
- Temps likely stay below freezing from Saturday evening all the way until Monday afternoon.
- This allows the ice to accumulate on trees and power lines which could lead to significant power outages and tree damage.
- A half inch or more of ice is expected with some higher amounts.
- Anything closer to ¾” or more would cause widespread outages and damage.
- It will all depend on how quickly it changes to all freezing rain and that is yet to be determined.
- We dry out for Monday, but the damage is done at that point.
- Dangerous cold in the low teens and single digits by Tuesday morning.
