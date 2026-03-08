FORECAST: Storms moving out, skies becoming mostly clear overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain and storms will move out this evening with clearing skies overnight.

A warm stretch follows Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Another system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with scattered showers and storms and a brief cool down.

Highs will be back to the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday.

Dry and pleasant weather returns next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group