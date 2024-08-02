Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong chance of storms as cold front moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another heat advisory has been issued for the metro today with anticipated heat index values close to 105 degrees.
  • We expect more storms to ignite ahead of a weak cold front that arrives tomorrow. These could be severe with damaging winds.
  • The highest risk is heading into the evening for Charlotte. Storms should redevelop again tomorrow afternoon, with more of the focus on the south side of the area.
  • Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, with highs back down to just near 90 degrees. Storm chances ease by Sunday and remain low heading into next week.
  • Still watching for the development of a low in the tropics by the end of the weekend. A storm could end up in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.
  • Where it goes thereafter remains a big question at this point. It could either head west or curl back northeast to just off the Carolina coast next week.
  • Right now, not anticipating any impacts here. As a matter of fact, a storm near the coast would actually help to pull in drier air for us next week and keep us dry.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

