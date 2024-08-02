FORECAST: Strong chance of storms as cold front moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another heat advisory has been issued for the metro today with anticipated heat index values close to 105 degrees.

We expect more storms to ignite ahead of a weak cold front that arrives tomorrow. These could be severe with damaging winds.

The highest risk is heading into the evening for Charlotte. Storms should redevelop again tomorrow afternoon, with more of the focus on the south side of the area.

Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, with highs back down to just near 90 degrees. Storm chances ease by Sunday and remain low heading into next week.

Still watching for the development of a low in the tropics by the end of the weekend. A storm could end up in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

Where it goes thereafter remains a big question at this point. It could either head west or curl back northeast to just off the Carolina coast next week.

Right now, not anticipating any impacts here. As a matter of fact, a storm near the coast would actually help to pull in drier air for us next week and keep us dry.

Be prepared for another day of high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issues for the Charlotte metro and points south. Heat index values could reach 105° at times. Areas north could still see values near 100°. Take it easy out there today. pic.twitter.com/ivHuZZjW8E — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 2, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group