FORECAST: Strong chance of storms as cold front moves in

FORECAST:
- Another heat advisory has been issued for the metro today with anticipated heat index values close to 105 degrees.
- We expect more storms to ignite ahead of a weak cold front that arrives tomorrow. These could be severe with damaging winds.
- The highest risk is heading into the evening for Charlotte. Storms should redevelop again tomorrow afternoon, with more of the focus on the south side of the area.
- Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, with highs back down to just near 90 degrees. Storm chances ease by Sunday and remain low heading into next week.
- Still watching for the development of a low in the tropics by the end of the weekend. A storm could end up in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.
- Where it goes thereafter remains a big question at this point. It could either head west or curl back northeast to just off the Carolina coast next week.
- Right now, not anticipating any impacts here. As a matter of fact, a storm near the coast would actually help to pull in drier air for us next week and keep us dry.
Be prepared for another day of high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issues for the Charlotte metro and points south. Heat index values could reach 105° at times. Areas north could still see values near 100°. Take it easy out there today. pic.twitter.com/ivHuZZjW8E— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 2, 2024
