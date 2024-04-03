Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong winds usher in major temperature tip

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in store for a major temperature dive in the upcoming days.
  • Strong winds are expected to bring in very cold air from Canada.
  • We will start to feel changes tonight as temperatures dip into the 40s tonight and possibly into the 30s tomorrow morning.
  • There will be a possibility of snow on and off through tomorrow afternoon in the Mountains.
  • All of this will reach its climax on Friday morning when widespread frost becomes possible.

