Forecasts

FORECAST: High in Charlotte ties record made in 1936

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The high temperature reached 89 degrees in Charlotte, tying a record set in 1936.
  • It will continue to feel like June, and we do not expect that to change through Saturday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.
  •  A cold front will change things by Sunday and drop those temps down again. However, it will fail to deliver much rain.
  • Be careful with your water usage, friends, Ahrens said. Restrictions could be coming.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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