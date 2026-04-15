FORECAST: High in Charlotte ties record made in 1936

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The high temperature reached 89 degrees in Charlotte, tying a record set in 1936.
- It will continue to feel like June, and we do not expect that to change through Saturday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.
- A cold front will change things by Sunday and drop those temps down again. However, it will fail to deliver much rain.
- Be careful with your water usage, friends, Ahrens said. Restrictions could be coming.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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