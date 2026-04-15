FORECAST: High in Charlotte ties record made in 1936

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The high temperature reached 89 degrees in Charlotte, tying a record set in 1936.

It will continue to feel like June, and we do not expect that to change through Saturday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will change things by Sunday and drop those temps down again. However, it will fail to deliver much rain.

Be careful with your water usage, friends, Ahrens said. Restrictions could be coming.

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