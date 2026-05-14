Forecasts

FORECAST: Summer-style heat and humidity to take over this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will have one more really pleasant day before summer-style heat takes over this weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees. However, the real heat will kick off on Saturday.
  • By Sunday into next week, humidity will slowly take control, and it will feel pretty muggy for the start of the week.
  • Despite the mugginess, rain chances remain very low until potentially Wednesday next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read