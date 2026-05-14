FORECAST: Summer-style heat and humidity to take over this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will have one more really pleasant day before summer-style heat takes over this weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees. However, the real heat will kick off on Saturday.
- By Sunday into next week, humidity will slowly take control, and it will feel pretty muggy for the start of the week.
- Despite the mugginess, rain chances remain very low until potentially Wednesday next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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