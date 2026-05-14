FORECAST: Summer-style heat and humidity to take over this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will have one more really pleasant day before summer-style heat takes over this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees. However, the real heat will kick off on Saturday.

By Sunday into next week, humidity will slowly take control, and it will feel pretty muggy for the start of the week.

Despite the mugginess, rain chances remain very low until potentially Wednesday next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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