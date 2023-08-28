FORECAST: Summer thunderstorms expected

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop again Monday afternoon and evening.

They could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and some could be severe.

Dangerous lightning is possible, too.

These storms could linger into the overnight hours.

More showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tropical System Idalia is expected to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast late Tuesday night, move off the Georgia coast late Wednesday, and then cross the coastal waters of South Carolina Wednesday night.

Gusty winds in the heavier rain bands could impact the lower Piedmont areas.

Any westward shifts in the track would increase the potential for wind and rain.

Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become hurricane

