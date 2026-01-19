Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and cold MLK Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a much colder start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s and widespread frost.
  • We’re also seeing some dense fog in the Sandhills, which could cause icy spots on roadways and elevated surfaces.
  • The forecast through the afternoon calls for wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s.
  • Another cold front will reinforce the chill we have tomorrow with even lower temperatures in both the morning and afternoon!
  • It’s not until late week that we see temperatures rebound back near to above freezing.
  • The work week stays relatively quiet and dry before our next storm system lines up for the Southeast next weekend.
  • This could bring another risk for rain to a wintry mix, the details of which we will narrow down over the coming days!

