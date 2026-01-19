FORECAST: Sunny and cold MLK Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a much colder start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s and widespread frost.
- We’re also seeing some dense fog in the Sandhills, which could cause icy spots on roadways and elevated surfaces.
- The forecast through the afternoon calls for wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s.
- Another cold front will reinforce the chill we have tomorrow with even lower temperatures in both the morning and afternoon!
- It’s not until late week that we see temperatures rebound back near to above freezing.
- The work week stays relatively quiet and dry before our next storm system lines up for the Southeast next weekend.
- This could bring another risk for rain to a wintry mix, the details of which we will narrow down over the coming days!
