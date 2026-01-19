FORECAST: Sunny and cold MLK Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a much colder start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s and widespread frost.

We’re also seeing some dense fog in the Sandhills, which could cause icy spots on roadways and elevated surfaces.

The forecast through the afternoon calls for wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s.

Another cold front will reinforce the chill we have tomorrow with even lower temperatures in both the morning and afternoon!

It’s not until late week that we see temperatures rebound back near to above freezing.

The work week stays relatively quiet and dry before our next storm system lines up for the Southeast next weekend.

This could bring another risk for rain to a wintry mix, the details of which we will narrow down over the coming days!

