FORECAST: Sunny and cool Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • After a frosty start this morning, we’re in for a nice fall afternoon!
  • Temperatures today climb back into the low and mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.
  • It won’t be quite as chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the low 40s.
  • Sunday will feature increasing clouds ahead of a weak storm system moving in from the west.
  • That system could bring an isolated shower overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
  • We’ll clear out any rain/clouds on Monday afternoon. The rest of the work week looks dry and mild as high temperatures get close to 70 degrees.

