FORECAST: Sunny and cool Saturday

FORECAST:

After a frosty start this morning, we’re in for a nice fall afternoon!

Temperatures today climb back into the low and mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

It won’t be quite as chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday will feature increasing clouds ahead of a weak storm system moving in from the west.

That system could bring an isolated shower overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

We’ll clear out any rain/clouds on Monday afternoon. The rest of the work week looks dry and mild as high temperatures get close to 70 degrees.

