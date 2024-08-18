Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny dry start to the day followed by late afternoon showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Dew points are about 3 degrees lower than where they were early yesterday, so it is feeling slightly less muggy this morning.
  • Clouds will start to build up this afternoon as more rain moves in, but the first half of the day will be sunny and dry for most.
  • There is a slight chance of light rain before 3, but heavier showers will impact the area mid to late day.
  • South of 40 and north of Anson will be under a level 1 risk.
  • Anson, Richmond, Lancaster, and Chesterfield will be under a level 2. Between 4-9 PM severe weather risk will be moderate.
  • Between 4-9 PM severe weather risk will be moderate. Strong winds, downpours, and small hail will be the biggest concern.
  • There will be a small chance for some showers tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will trend cooler for the work week. Highs appear to trend below average for the next two weeks.

