FORECAST: Sunny dry start to the day followed by late afternoon showers

FORECAST:

Dew points are about 3 degrees lower than where they were early yesterday, so it is feeling slightly less muggy this morning.

Clouds will start to build up this afternoon as more rain moves in, but the first half of the day will be sunny and dry for most.

There is a slight chance of light rain before 3, but heavier showers will impact the area mid to late day.

South of 40 and north of Anson will be under a level 1 risk.

Anson, Richmond, Lancaster, and Chesterfield will be under a level 2. Between 4-9 PM severe weather risk will be moderate.

Between 4-9 PM severe weather risk will be moderate. Strong winds, downpours, and small hail will be the biggest concern.

There will be a small chance for some showers tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will trend cooler for the work week. Highs appear to trend below average for the next two weeks.

