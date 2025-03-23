FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather causes burn ban

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some great weather right now, we love the sunshine and warmth, but every once in awhile we do need some rain…and that’s the problem right now.

We are abnormally dry across much of the area now and this combined with low humidity and a gusty breeze is causing fire issues and concerns.

A Red Flag Warning continues through 8 p.m. this evening and a Statewide burn ban all weekend.

The National Weather Service is currently saying they MAY NOT reissue the Red Flag Warning for Sunday with the humidity looking to be slightly higher…BUT they will still issue a Special Weather Statement for the dry weather and burning and the risk of fires/wildfires will continue. The only chance for rain over the next week still looks to be Monday when MAYBE a few hundredths could fall, but this is very minor and likely not very helpful.

Otherwise all is quiet through next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group