FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather causes burn ban

FORECAST:
- Some great weather right now, we love the sunshine and warmth, but every once in awhile we do need some rain…and that’s the problem right now.
- We are abnormally dry across much of the area now and this combined with low humidity and a gusty breeze is causing fire issues and concerns.
- A Red Flag Warning continues through 8 p.m. this evening and a Statewide burn ban all weekend.
- The National Weather Service is currently saying they MAY NOT reissue the Red Flag Warning for Sunday with the humidity looking to be slightly higher…BUT they will still issue a Special Weather Statement for the dry weather and burning and the risk of fires/wildfires will continue. The only chance for rain over the next week still looks to be Monday when MAYBE a few hundredths could fall, but this is very minor and likely not very helpful.
- Otherwise all is quiet through next week.
