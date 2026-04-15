Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Could be near a record high again today with temps around 90 degrees.
  • The sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on through Saturday before we cool down by Sunday.
  • Little to no chance for rain over the next several days (just a small chance on Sunday.)
  • Temps do cool down for next week with highs back to the lower 70s by Monday though.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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