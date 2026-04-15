FORECAST: Sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Could be near a record high again today with temps around 90 degrees.

The sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on through Saturday before we cool down by Sunday.

Little to no chance for rain over the next several days (just a small chance on Sunday.)

Temps do cool down for next week with highs back to the lower 70s by Monday though.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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