FORECAST: Sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Could be near a record high again today with temps around 90 degrees.
- The sunny, hot and dry weather hangs on through Saturday before we cool down by Sunday.
- Little to no chance for rain over the next several days (just a small chance on Sunday.)
- Temps do cool down for next week with highs back to the lower 70s by Monday though.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group