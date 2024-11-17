FORECAST: Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing up to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- The work week will start quiet with mostly clear skies Monday.
- Low are in the low 40s, highs are near 70. Our next storm system arrives Tue-Wed and brings a few showers to the area.
- Big cool down behind that system to end the week.
- Some of the coldest air of the season Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the 30s.
- We could also see some snow in the mountains on the backside of that system. Stay tuned.
Headlines:
- Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon
- Shower chances return midweek
- Big cool down late week
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
©2024 Cox Media Group