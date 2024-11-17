Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing up to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
  • The work week will start quiet with mostly clear skies Monday.
  • Low are in the low 40s, highs are near 70. Our next storm system arrives Tue-Wed and brings a few showers to the area.
  • Big cool down behind that system to end the week.
  • Some of the coldest air of the season Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the 30s.
  • We could also see some snow in the mountains on the backside of that system. Stay tuned.

Headlines:

  • Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon
  • Shower chances return midweek
  • Big cool down late week

WEATHER RESOURCES:

