FORECAST: Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon

FORECAST:

Another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing up to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The work week will start quiet with mostly clear skies Monday.

Low are in the low 40s, highs are near 70. Our next storm system arrives Tue-Wed and brings a few showers to the area.

Big cool down behind that system to end the week.

Some of the coldest air of the season Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the 30s.

We could also see some snow in the mountains on the backside of that system. Stay tuned.

Headlines:

Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon

Shower chances return midweek

Big cool down late week

