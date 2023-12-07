FORECAST: Sunny, warm conditions wrap up work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We are just about out of the major chill in the Queen City,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens.

It will be cool tonight and into Friday morning but by the afternoon, highs will be in the 60s.

Sunshine will also be abundant as we wrap up the work week.

There will be some clouds that will roll in on Saturday before a good chance of heavy rainfall on Sunday.

