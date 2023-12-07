FORECAST: Sunny, warm conditions wrap up work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “We are just about out of the major chill in the Queen City,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens.
- It will be cool tonight and into Friday morning but by the afternoon, highs will be in the 60s.
- Sunshine will also be abundant as we wrap up the work week.
- There will be some clouds that will roll in on Saturday before a good chance of heavy rainfall on Sunday.
