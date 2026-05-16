FORECAST: Sunny, warm and humid starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a major warm up on Sunday as well as a jump in the humidity.

We’ll see the first heat wave in a while with temperatures in the 90s this week but humidity making it feel like the middle 90s.

With all this moisture in place, a cold front looks like it is going to use it later this week on Thursday.

Current trends are this cold front will stall across the region giving us several rounds of much needed rainfall.

In fact, recent trends have increased totals heading into next weekend bringing it closer to ¾ of an inch of rainfall.

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