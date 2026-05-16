Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, warm and humid starting Sunday and lasting through Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a major warm up on Sunday as well as a jump in the humidity.
  • We’ll see the first heat wave in a while with temperatures in the 90s this week but humidity making it feel like the middle 90s.
  • With all this moisture in place, a cold front looks like it is going to use it later this week on Thursday.
  • Current trends are this cold front will stall across the region giving us several rounds of much needed rainfall.
  • In fact, recent trends have increased totals heading into next weekend bringing it closer to ¾ of an inch of rainfall.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read