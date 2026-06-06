Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, warm and humid for Sunday with high near 90 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The heat and humidity are on the climb this week.
  • We’ll see highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s for the new week with an almost daily rain chance.
  • The best chance for widespread rainfall in on Tuesday as a backdoor cold front sweeps through.
  • Then, the humidity could lead to isolated storm chances every afternoon as is normal in the Carolinas in the summertime. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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