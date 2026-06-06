FORECAST: Sunny, warm and humid for Sunday with high near 90 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity are on the climb this week.

We’ll see highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s for the new week with an almost daily rain chance.

The best chance for widespread rainfall in on Tuesday as a backdoor cold front sweeps through.

Then, the humidity could lead to isolated storm chances every afternoon as is normal in the Carolinas in the summertime.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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